Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $298,000 Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 121.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

