Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $320,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of CONSOL Energy worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 653.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 858,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.87. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.15.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

