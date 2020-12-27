Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $521,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $159.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

