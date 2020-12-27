Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,368 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

