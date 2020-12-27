WeTrust Market Cap Tops $575,969.18 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $575,969.18 and approximately $103.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00295298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.37 or 0.02131650 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

