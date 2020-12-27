WinCash Price Down 48% Over Last Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 48% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $663,275.74 and $74,904.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

