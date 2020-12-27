Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $3.11 million and $12,694.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00297849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.13 or 0.02078604 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

