Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.06 ($20.07) and last traded at €16.90 ($19.88). Approximately 10,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($19.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.50, a quick ratio of 72.89 and a current ratio of 73.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.32.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments.

