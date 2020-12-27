Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

XEL opened at $64.63 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

