Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Million

Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $16.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.23 million and the highest is $17.13 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $65.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.15 million to $66.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.58 million, with estimates ranging from $67.22 million to $73.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

Several research firms have commented on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

