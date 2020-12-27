Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $39.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

