Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $696.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.69 million and the highest is $708.62 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $725.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,523. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $70,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

