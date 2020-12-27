Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 585.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

