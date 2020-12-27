Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $8.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce earnings per share of $8.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $8.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.93 to $32.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $13,787,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 409.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $329.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

