Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $169,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,238 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,613 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of GO stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

