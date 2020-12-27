Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Invesco posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

IVZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 849,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,485. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $316,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 108.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 317,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

