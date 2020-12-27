Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.82. 495,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,359. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liquidia by 33.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 115.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liquidia by 225.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

