Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

