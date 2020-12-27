Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.06 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $162.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.11 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $140.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $610.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.94 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $670.78 million, with estimates ranging from $645.56 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

HTLF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,072. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

