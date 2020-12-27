Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $62,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $85,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

