Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.55. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRR. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,134. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

