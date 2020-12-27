Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.41 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,197,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 316,201 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864,594. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

