Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 30,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,233. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

