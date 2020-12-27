Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

