Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.