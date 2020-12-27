Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings of $4.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $7.22. Biogen posted earnings of $8.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $33.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.42 to $35.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

BIIB stock opened at $248.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.83.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $3,081,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 12.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

