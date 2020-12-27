Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,099 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGC opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

