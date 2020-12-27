Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,179,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

