Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $36.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.78 million and the highest is $38.77 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $74.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $151.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.96 million to $154.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.20 million, with estimates ranging from $216.98 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDT. BidaskClub downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $530.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 241,158 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

