Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 118,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

