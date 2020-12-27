Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

