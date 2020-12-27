Zacks: Brokerages Expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $364.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.10 million and the highest is $365.00 million. K12 posted sales of $257.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 417.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.