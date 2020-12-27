Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.