Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.