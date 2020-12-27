Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.03. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,917. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

