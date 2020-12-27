Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske is anticipated to benefit from acquisitions or opening of dealerships in the U.S. and European markets. The firm has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers, thus diversifying its business. Penske's increasing digital capabilities and cost cut initiatives amid coronavirus crisis is likely to aid its near-term margins. Penske's investor friendly moves via dividends and buybacks boost shareholders' confidence. However, a coronavirus-led sluggish economy is likely to impact the near-term earnings of the automotive retailer. Foreign exchange fluctuations and rising competition in the industry are other headwinds faced by the firm. Also, elevated leverage restricts the financial flexibility of Penske. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

