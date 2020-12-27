Zacks Investment Research Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.68 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $535.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.