Zacks Investment Research Lowers Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

