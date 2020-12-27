Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNF. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $207.99 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.31.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $891,792. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

