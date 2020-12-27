ZClassic Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $19,444.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00252221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,073,049 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

