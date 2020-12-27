Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $155,353.54 and approximately $2,595.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00126330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00155191 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00328602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057165 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

