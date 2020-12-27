Zel Price Reaches $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $719,763.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00255416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,061,900 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

