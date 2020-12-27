Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $847.86 million and $1.01 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00043943 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001962 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004609 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,078,259,439 coins and its circulating supply is 10,786,792,286 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

