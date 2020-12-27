Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 223,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZIX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 259,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

