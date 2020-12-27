Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.92.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $212.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,346.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,705 shares of company stock valued at $37,818,016 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

