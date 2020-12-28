-$0.03 EPS Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovaGold Resources.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

NYSE:NG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

