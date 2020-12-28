$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND traded down $13.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64, a PEG ratio of 135.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

