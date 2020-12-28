$0.05 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 0.62. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

