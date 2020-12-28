$0.16 EPS Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RadNet reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,297. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.