$0.24 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.00. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at $318,730,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,530,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,075 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

